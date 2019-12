ONE PERSON HAS DIED IN A SINGLE VEHICLE TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN MORNINGSIDE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE CAR WAS TRAVELING SOUTHBOUND IN THE 2400 BLOCK OF SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD NEAR GLENN AVENUE AROUND 8AM WHEN IT LEFT THE ROADWAY AND STRUCK A POLE ON THE EAST SIDE OF THE ROAD.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE LONE OCCUPANT OF THE CAR SUSTAINED FATAL INJURIES IN THE ACCIDENT.

THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT AND CONTRIBUTING FACTORS REMAIN UNDER INVESTIGATION.