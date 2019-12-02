NEBRASKA TROOPERS HELP OVER 400 MOTORISTS DURING WINTER STORMS

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were busy throughout Thanksgiving weekend, during the winter storm and the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

Troopers worked overtime, assisting more than 400 motorists in need of help from Wednesday through Sunday.

This weekend also marked the annual Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which included enforcement operations from more than 30 law enforcement agencies across Nebraska.

During the enforcement effort, troopers arrested 17 people for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Troopers also issued 278 citations for speeding, 28 for driving under suspension, eight open container violations and seven tickets for no seat belt.

The patrol responded to 48 crashes, and assisted other agencies with 78 events from Wednesday through Sunday.

Photo by Nebraska State Patrol