HOLIDAY AUCTIONS SUPPORT BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

A HOLIDAY TRADITION IN SIOUX CITY TO HELP LOCAL CHILDREN TAKES PLACE TUESDAY NIGHT AT BOB ROE’S POINT AFTER.

THAT’S THE SITE OF THE FIRST OF TWO ANNUAL AUCTIONS TO BENEFIT THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF SIOUXLAND.

AMY NIEWOHNER IS THE CLUB’S DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR:

OC………OFF THAT AUCTION. :20

THE PROCEEDS FROM THE AUCTIONS HELP UNDERWRITE THE PROGRAMS PROVIDED TO THE CLUB’S CHILDREN , WHO’S YEARLY MEMBERSHIP DUES ARE KEPT LOW:

OC………OF OTHER ACTIVITIES. :23

IF YOU CAN’T MAKE THAT AUCTION. THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO WILL HOST A SECOND AUCTION FOR THE CLUB ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12TH

OC…….THAT YOU CAN BID ON. :17

THAT EVENT ALSO BEGINS WITH A SOCIAL AND DINNER STARTING AT 5:30PM WITH THE AUCTION AT 6:30.