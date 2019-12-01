NINE KILLED IN SD PLANE CRASH (Update)

The three survivors of a South Dakota plane crash that killed nine members of an extended family from Idaho are in stable condition at a hospital.

The survivors of Saturday’s crash in a cornfield near Chamberlain are being treated at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

The family was returning from an annual pheasant-hunting trip when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff in the midst of a winter storm warning.

Jeff Walbom, the family representative, called the crash a “total tragedy” for the extended family.

Brothers Jim and Kirk Hansen, who founded the nutritional and wellness products company Kyani, were killed in the crash, along with seven other male family members.

Kirk’s son Josh and Jim’s son, Matt, and son-in-law Thomas Long survived.

Updated 3:35pm 12/2/19

Authorities say nine people were killed after a plane crashed this weekend in South Dakota.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board says 12 people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 when it crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, shortly after taking off from Chamberlain.

Knudson says nine people were killed and three were injured.

The single-engine plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Chamberlain and central South Dakota were under a winter storm warning at the time of the crash.

Knudson says weather will be among several factors NTSB investigators will review, but no cause has yet been determined.

He says inclement weather is making travel to the site difficult.