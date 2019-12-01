32 NAIA VOLLEYBALL TEAMS READY TO BATTLE FOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Thirty-two of the top NAIA women’s volleyball teams are in Sioux City this week for the annual national championship tournament.

Co-director Corey Westra says it’s the 12th time the city has hosted the event, and the city continues a long tradition of hosting NAIA sports:

OC………….action going on. ;12

The action takes place in the Tyson Events Center’s Fleet Farm Arena with the first matches Tuesday starting with pool play.

The tournament runs through this Saturday, December 7th.

Tournament co-director Mike Skaggs says the players take part in other activities while they are here and the teams help the local economy:

OC………..to the local economy. :20

Some of the teams will also conduct a clinic this (Monday) morning for Special Olympics athletes.

The 2019 championship is presented by the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.