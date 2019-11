There’s free admission today to Morningside College’s second round NAIA football playoff game against St. Xavier at Olson Stadium.

The undefeated and top ranked Mustangs will take the field at noon today. (NOV. 30)

The defending national champions are 11-0 and St. Xavier is 9-2.

This will be the third straight year the teams have met in the quarterfinals, with Morningside winning both previous meetings.