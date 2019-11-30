ANOTHER WINTER BLAST HITS SOUTH DAKOTA

Travelers across the Dakotas and Minnesota braced for a return of wintery weather this weekend, with up to 2 feet of snow expected in the Black Hills.

Interstate 90 has been closed from the Wyoming border in South Dakota all the way to Chamberlain as of midnight.

A winter storm warning remained in effect in counties across the Great Plains from central Montana to northern Wisconsin.

Freezing drizzle is expected to turn into heavy snow on Friday night. Winds as high as 60 mph may whip across the region, blowing snow and reducing visibility.

Hospitals in western South Dakota prepared to care for patients if the storm causes power outages.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported one fatal accident on an icy road and posted photos on social media of cars that had careened off roads.

Photo by SD Highway Patrol