ORPHEUM TO OFFER FREE SCREENING OF “IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE”

The Orpheum Theatre will host a showing of the holiday classic film “It’s a Wonderful Life” Saturday night.

The event will be shown for free with a suggested donation of a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The Orpheum’s showing of the film has become an annual tradition the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

The 1947 movie tells the story of George Bailey, who has become burdened with problems and plans to end his life by jumping off a bridge.

But before he can jump his guardian angel Clarence intervenes and shows George what his town and friend’s lives would have changed if not for all of George’s good deeds over the years.

The Orpheum doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:00 p.m.