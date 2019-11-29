IOWA RIDE ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL ROUTE

Iowa’s Ride, the new bike ride across the state that occurs just before RAGBRAI, has announced the stops on its inaugural east to west ride.

The ride begins July 12th in Dubuque and ends July 18th in Rock Rapids.

The 416 mile ride takes a northern route, with the final three segments involving stops in northwest Iowa.

Those segments include an overnight stop July 16th in Emmetsburg, a Friday overnighter in Sheldon on July 17th with the conclusion in Rock Rapids on the 18th.

The beginning segments are from Dubuque to Monticello, Monticello to Vinton, Vinton to Eldora and Eldora to Clarion, followed by the Emmetsburg stop the next day.