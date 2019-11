CONE PARK HOPES TO OPEN IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS

Sioux City’s first significant snow of the season this past week means Cone Park will be opening soon.

City parks officials say they hoped to begin snow making this weekend with a goal of opening the park for sledding in the next couple of weeks.

The city has launched a new website for the park at www.coneparksiouxcity.com.

You may buy advance tickets, and find all the information you need about the winter park.

File photo