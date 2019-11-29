BLACK OUT LICENSE PLATES RISE IN POPULARITY

Iowa’s blackout license plates went on sale in July and were so popular the state began offering a non-personalized version.

Iowa D-O-T Vehicle Services Manager, Daniel Yeh says they have been able to adjust the production run of the regular plates to meet the demand.

The blackout plates became the top-selling specialty plate by mid-October.

The plates started with the standard number series that began with the letter I — and quickly moved through those letter combinations.

The next series of plates will start with the letter J.

He says they do occasionally have to make adjustments in the number sequence for specialized plate requests.

He is glad they have the computer to keep track of the many variations of plates.

Sales of the blackout plates topped 46-thousand through mid October to pull ahead of the black and gold University of Iowa plates as the best selling specialty license plate.