THREE DUCK HUNTERS RESCUED FROM STORM IN MONONA COUNTY

Three duck hunters who were stranded on their boat in Monona County during Tuesday night’s storm were rescued by members of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR says the three hunters were stranded in their boat on West Blue Lake after they sheared the cotter pin on the prop shaft and were without any propulsion to get back to shore.

DNR Conservation Officer Gary Sisco and Park Ranger Katie Hoeppner responded to their call for help.

The officer and ranger towed the boat and hunters to safety at the boat ramp during the snowstorm.

The nighttime rescue was difficult due to the heavy snowfall, high winds and cold temperatures.