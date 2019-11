The snow emergency declared by Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott will be lifted today (11-27-19) at 5PM.

At that time, vehicles may again begin parking on both sides of the street, unless otherwise posted.

Garbage and recycling service has been delayed by several hours Wednesday because of the snowstorm.

Garbage and recycling will be collected where streets and alleys have been plowed.

If collection is unavailable, it will be collected on Friday.