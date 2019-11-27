ROB MIECH – SPORTS BETTING FOR WINNERS: Tips and Tales from the New World of Sports Betting

Author: Rob Miech

“Rob Miech has outdone himself with this poignant, behind-the-curtains revelation of a world of parlays and money-line wagers, of mob-ruled games, and characters named Lem and Lefty. The brilliant storyteller weaves insight from some of the world’s most prominent names in sports betting into a historic, entertaining, and informative journey.”—Ed Graney, six-time Nevada sportswriter of the year for theThe legalization of sports wagering has increased the pot exponentially. But navigating the new systems can be tricky. If you’re a newcomer ready to bet on sports as an occasional pastime, veteran sports writer and Las Vegas insider Rob Miech delivers a vital primer on terminology, options, and procedures. If you’re already taking advantage of the sports betting world as a money-spinning career, he shares the latest approaches and all-new game-changing techniques by tapping the skills, secrets of success, and cautionary counsel of players on both sides of the counter.

With behind-the-scenes stories and no-holds-barred interviews with the legendary masters of betting, Sports Betting for Winners shows how, with the right information and a sprinkling of luck, you can capitalize on the numbers behind the numbers and take the bettor’s game to the next level.

“Miech gives us the skinny on a billion-dollar business. I’ll lay you 9-to-5 you’ll feel richer for reading Sports Betting for Winners.”

—Mike Downey, award-winning sports columnist, Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times

“A book on sports betting for everyone—entertaining, informative, anecdote-filled.”

—Steve Rushin, author of Sting-Ray Afternoons and Nights in White Castle