NATIVE AMERICAN WOMAN RECALLS TRAUMA OF BEING REMOVED FROM HER HOME AS CHILD

NATIVE AMERICAN WOMAN RECALLS TRAUMA OF BEING REMOVED FROM HER HOME AS...

Snow did not stop the 17th annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children from taking place in Sioux City Wednesday.

Members of the Siouxland Native American community gathered at the War Eagle Monument and then marched along West 4th Street to Rosecrance Jackson Recovery and then downtown to the Sioux City Public Museum.

The march calls attention to Native American children who were taken from their homes and placed up for adoption.

Sandra White Hawk is a child welfare advocate who was one of those children removed from her home.

A documentary about her, “Blood Memory”, was shown at Briar Cliff University on Tuesday:

White Hawk says she was very young when she was removed from her home and family:

Despite her young age at the time, White Hawk vividly remembers the shock of being taken away from her family:

White Hawk says the efforts by the late Frank LaMere, who helped organize the first march 17 years ago, have helped bring awareness to the issue in Iowa and Nebraska:

Those who took part in the memorial march shared a meal together at a ceremony at its conclusion.

March photo courtesy KMEG