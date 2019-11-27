FEMA DENIES SOUTH DAKOTA DISASTER AID APPLICATION

FEMA has denied South Dakota’s appeal for a presidential disaster declaration covering severe weather damage done in six counties from August 2nd through 11th of this year.

South Dakota officials had requested a disaster declaration from damage caused by severe storms, tornadoes and floods including Custer County which experienced flash flooding during the Sturgis Rally and the town of Burke, which was struck by an EF-1 tornado on August 6th.

FEMA declined the appeal, stating that none of the damage was “of the severity and magnitude” that would be too costly for state and local governments to fund themselves.