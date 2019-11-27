CAROLYN SLOAN – WELCOME TO JAZZ: A Swing-Along Celebration of America’s Music, Featuring “When the Saints Go Marching In”

Author: Carolyn Sloan

Book: WELCOME TO JAZZ: A Swing-Along Celebration of America’s Music, Featuring “When the Saints Go Marching In”

Publishing: Workman Publishing Company (October 15, 2019)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

Are you ready to swing? Discover the wonders of jazz: How to get in the groove, what it means to play a solo, and the joy of singing along in a call-and-response.

In this interactive swing-along picture book with 12 sound chips, you’ll hear the instruments of jazz—the rhythm section with its banjo, drums, and tuba, and the leads, like the clarinet, trumpet, and trombone. And you’ll hear singers scat, improvising melodies with nonsense syllables like be-bop and doo-we-ah!

Along the way, you’ll learn how this unique African American art form started in New Orleans, and how jazz changed over time as innovative musicians like King Oliver, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, and Billie Holiday added their own ideas to it.

Press the buttons to hear the band, the rhythms, and the singer calling out: “OH WHEN THE SAINTS—oh when the saints…”