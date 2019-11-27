BUCKLE UP OR GET A TRAFFIC TICKET

The Nebraska State Patrol will be among dozens of area law enforcement agencies working to keep roads safe over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Troopers, officers and deputies will be working overtime from now through Sunday as part of the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign to buckle up and wear your seat belt.

The campaign runs in conjunction with efforts of law enforcement agencies across the country, including more than 30 in Nebraska.

In 2018, 66 percent of the people who lost their lives in passenger vehicle crashes in Nebraska were not wearing a seat belt.

Drivers should also check road conditions before traveling by using each state’s 5-1-1 system.