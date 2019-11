THE LATEST SNOWSTORM TO HIT SIOUXLAND LEFT US WITH A BLANKET OF SNOW AND SLICK ROADS.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS TRAVEL IS NOW OPEN ALONG HIGHWAY 20.

EARLIER, THE ROADS WERE IMPASSABLE. PLOWS HAVE BEEN THROUGH THE MOVILLE TO CUSHING AND ARE OPEN, BUT CAUTION IS STILL REQUIRED.