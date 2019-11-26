UNITED WAY WOMEN’S POWER LUNCH TO FEATURE ERIN GRUWELL

A teacher who is also an author and the founder of the Freedom Writers Foundation will keynote the 20th Annual United Way of Siouxland’s Women’s Power Lunch next April.

Erin Gruwell and her students captured their collective journey in The Freedom Writers Diary, which is the basis for the 2007 movie Freedom Writers:

Gruwell fostered an educational philosophy that values and promotes diversity.

She encouraged her students to re-think rigid beliefs about themselves and others, reconsider daily decisions, and ultimately re-chart their futures.

The Women’s Power Lunch will be held on April 22nd at the Marriott Center.

United Way Event Chairperson Angie Van Otterloo says Gruwell is a perfect fit for the event which raises scholarship money for local single parents:

The luncheon will be preceded by a VIP Reception and conclude with the annual Power of the Purse raffle drawing.

Tickets for the event are on sale now at https://wpl2020.eventbrite.com