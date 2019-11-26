NATIVE AMERICAN MARCH FOR LOST CHILDREN SET FOR WEDNESDAY

Despite the weather, the 17th annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children will take place Wednesday morning.

Spokesman Manape LaMere is the son of the late Frank LaMere, who helped organize the original marches.

This is the first time his father will not be present at the event:

The march remembers Native American children taken from their homes and placed up for adoption.

LaMere says there has been progress on both sides in dealing with the issue but says both sides have work to do:

The Memorial March will begin around 7:15am at the War Eagle Monument and then proceed to the Rosecrance Jackson Recovery Center on West 4th Street.

Briar Cliff University hosted educational workshops Tuesday leading up to Wednesday’s event.