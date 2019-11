MIDAMERICAN ENERGY DONATES $100,000 TO CAREER ACADEMY

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT’S CAREER ACADEMY PROGRAM RECEIVED A MAJOR BOOST WITH A DONATION FROM MIDAMERICAN ENERGY WEDNESDAY.

COMPANY SPOKESMAN SAM WAGNER PRESENTED A CHECK FOR $100,000 TO THE ACADEMY:

KATIE TOWLER IS THE PRINCIPAL AT THE CAREER ACADEMY AND SAYS THEY HOPE TO EXPAND THE FACILITY AND ADD NEW PROGRAMS:

TOWLER SAYS THERE IS ONE NEW PROGRAM IN PARTICULAR TO BE ADDED SOON:

BESIDES SIOUX CITY, THE CAREER ACADEMY OFFERS CLASSES AND TRAINING TO STUDENTS FROM 15 AREA HIGH SCHOOLS.