SNOW EMERGENCY RULES TO TAKE EFFECT TUESDAY

Mayor Bob Scott has declared that snow emergency rules will take effect in Sioux City beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26th.

The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

Additionally, citizens should park on the even side of the street on even days of the month after 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 a.m. the following day.

Vehicles should be parked on the odd street numbered side of the street on odd days of the month during the same time period.

No parking is permitted on the side of the street where parking

is prohibited.

Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner’s expense.

South Sioux City and Dakota City will put their Snow Emergency rules into effect beginning at noon on Tuesday.