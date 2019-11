MCCORMICK RETIRES FROM SIOUX CITY POLICE FORCE

A WELL KNOWN SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER IS HANGING UP HIS BADGE.

OFFICER KEVIN MCCORMICK IS RETIRING FROM ACTIVE DUTY WITH THE DEPARTMENT AFTER OVER SEVEN YEARS OF DUTY:

MCCORMICK WAS MAKING A TRAFFIC STOP ON WEST THIRD STREET ON APRIL 29TH OF 2013, WHEN THE SUSPECT, JAMAL DEAN JUMPED OUT OF THE VEHICLE AND OPENED FIRE.

MCCORMICK WAS STRUCK IN THE HEAD BY A BULLET THAT CAME THROUGH HIS PATROL CAR’S WINDSHIELD.

HE MADE A FULL RECOVERY AND RECEIVED AN OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT FROM FELLOW OFFICERS AND THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY:

MCCORMICK HAD FOLLOWED IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF HIS FATHER MIKE, WHO WAS A LONG TIME SERGEANT WITH THE DEPARTMENT:

KEVIN MCCORMICK SAYS HE’S NOT SURE WHAT HE WILL DO NEXT, AND WILL TAKE HIS TIME DECIDING:

MCCORMICK SAYS HE HAS SEVERAL PEOPLE REACH OUT TO HIM WITH JOB OFFERS IN A VARIETY OF FIELDS.