CITY COUNCIL REPEALS BAN ON PIT BULLS

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL HAS PASSED THE THIRD OF THREE READINGS OF REVISIONS TO THE ANIMAL CONTROL PART OF THE CITY CODE AND REPEAL THE CITY’S BAN ON PIT BULLS.

AMENDMENTS WERE MADE TO DEFINITIONS OF HIGH RISK, AT LARGE AND VICIOUS PETS.

AN AMENDMENT TO CHANGE LICENSING FEES WAS APPROVED TO BE $15 PER YEAR FOR NEUTERED DOGS AND CATS WITH UNNEUTERED CATS AT $31 ANNUALLY AND UNNEUTERED DOGS AT $50 A YEAR.

THAT PASSED 5-0 WITH MOST OF THE DISCUSSION THEN CENTERING AROUND REPEALING THE CITY’S BAN ON PIT BULL DOGS.

TWO CITIZENS, INCLUDING GLENN BAKER, SPOKE IN SUPPORT OF KEEPING THE BAN IN PLACE:

OC………WITH WHAT I’M ASKING. :22

MANY MORE SPOKE TO ENCOURAGE THE COUNCIL TO REPEAL THE BAN INCLUDING JUDY GRIMSLEY, PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY:

OC……….VOTE ACCORDINGLY. :19

EACH COUNCIL MEMBER GAVE THEIR THOUGHTS ON THE BAN.

RHONDA CAPRON READ A PREPARED STATEMENT DEFENDING HER SUPPORT OF PIT BULLS AND REPEALING THE BAN.

CAPRON, WHO RECENTLY LOST A BID FOR RE-ELECTION, SINGLED OUT FORMER COUNCIL MEMBER JIM RIXNER WHO VOTED FOR THE ORIGINAL BAN ELEVEN YEARS AGO:

OC………….SHAME ON YOU JIM RIXNER. ;24

RIXNER WAS NOT PRESENT AT THE COUNCIL MEETING TO RESPOND TO CAPRON’S ACCUSATION.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 4-1 TO REPEAL THE PIT BULL BAN WITH PETE GROETKEN VOTING TO KEEP THE BAN.

————————————————————