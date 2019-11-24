WHITE SENTENCED TO PRISON ON BANK ROBBERY CHARGES

The man accused of stealing money from the Iowa State Bank in Le Mars last December has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Phillip White, who pleaded guilty in June to two federal charges involving robbing the bank will serve both of his 12-year sentences concurrently.

A federal judge ordered White to pay restitution $16,190 to the Iowa State Bank, and more than $5,000 to the U-Haul company.

Law enforcement officials apprehended White and his accomplice, Karen Merrick, a short-time after the robbery.

The pair used an U-Haul truck as their get-a-way vehicle.

Officers managed to flatten the van’s tires after a pursuit and arrest the pair.

Merrick has pleaded guilty to being an accomplice of the bank robbery and will be sentenced at a later date.