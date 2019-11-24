VILSACKS ENDORSE BIDEN PRESIDENTIAL BID

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s fading Democratic presidential campaign in Iowa got a big boost over the weekend with an endorsement from former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack and his wife Christie.

Tom Vilsack says Biden has a unique combination of experience and long-standing relationships with decision-makers around the globe.

Biden has been trailing both Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren in the polls and in a virtual tie for third with Bernie Sanders.

The former vice president says getting the Vilsacks’ backing is a “gigantic” boost to his campaign.

Tom Vilsack served two terms as governor and then served eight years as President Obama’s secretary of agriculture.

Biden will embark on an eight-day bus tour of Iowa next weekend.