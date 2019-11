SUSPECT WANTED IN MURDER OF INFANT SURRENDERS

A SUSPECT WANTED FOR MURDER BY SIOUX CITY POLICE IN THE 2018 DEATH OF A CHILD HAS TURNED HIMSELF IN.

AN ARREST WARRANT WAS ISSUED FRIDAY FOR TAYVON DAVIS.

POLICE SAY HE WAS WANTED FOR ALLEGEDLY INJURING A CHILD ON AUGUST 22ND OF 2018.

POLICE SAY THE CHILD WAS IN THE CARE OF DAVIS AND SUSTAINED MULTIPLE SEVERE, LIFE ENDING INJURIES.

DAVIS SURRENDERED AND TURNED HIMSELF IN TO AUTHORITIES LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON.