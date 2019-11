PROGRESS CONTINUES ON CONVENTION CENTER-HOTEL PROJECT

PROGRESS IS CONTINUING ON THE REMODELING OF THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER AND THE BUILDING OF THE COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT HOTEL THAT WILL CONNECT TO IT.

MORE THAN $3-MILLION DOLLARS IN RENOVATIONS TO GALLERY C IN THE CONVENTION CENTER WERE SHOWN OFF AT A RIBBON CUTTING ON FRIDAY.

MARK BALTUSHIS, CONVENTION CENTER AND MARRIOTT GENERAL MANAGER, SAYS THERE IS A LOT OF VERSATILITY POSSIBLE IN GALLERY C:

THERE IS ALSO A PRE-FUNCTION SPACE OUTSIDE THE GALLERY AND ADDITIONAL NEW RESTROOMS HAVE BEEN ADDED AT THE EAST END OF THE CONVENTION CENTER.

WHEN THE HOTEL IS FINISHED, THERE WILL BE MORE OPTIONS AVAILABLE:

MAYOR PRO-TEM DAN MOORE SAYS THE HOTEL AND REMODELED CONVENTION CENTER ARE PART OF A GREAT REDEVELOPMENT IN THE EAST END OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA:

THE UPGRADED CONVENTION CENTER GALLERY IS AVAILABLE NOW FOR RECEPTIONS AND BUSINESS MEETINGS.

THE HOTEL IS PROJECTED TO OPEN IN THE SPRING OF 2020.