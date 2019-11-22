KISS TICKETS & HOLIDAY CRAFTS AT TYSON EVENTS CENTER

There’s lots going on at Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center this weekend.

Spokesman Enzo Carannante says people started lining up Friday morning to buy tickets that went on sale for the final KISS concert next February 21st:

Because of the popularity of the show, he advises getting your tickets directly through the Tyson, either online or in person, because third party vendors aren’t always reliable:

There’s a big event this weekend at the Tyson, the annual Holiday Collections Craft Fair.

Around 150 vendors were moving in their displays on Friday:

The Holiday Craft Show is open Saturday from 9am-5pm and Sunday from 10a-4p