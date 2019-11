The City Administrator of Dakota City has resigned to take a new job in Omaha.

Alyssa Silhacek has accepted a position with the City of Omaha as a City Planner.

Her last day with Dakota City will be January 9th.

Silhacek’s position in Dakota City combined the duties of City Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer.

Dakota City has started advertising the post to find her replacement.

You may find application materials on the Dakota City website with a December 11th deadline to apply.