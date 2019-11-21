WIGGINS TO SERVE AS IOWA CHIEF JUSTICE

Iowa Supreme Court Justice David S. Wiggins will temporarily serve as the court’s Chief Justice, replacing the late Mark Cady.

Chief Justice Cady died unexpectedly on November 15th.

Justice Cady had issued an order November 15th of 2016, appointing Justice Wiggins to act in his place in case of his absence or inability to act.

That order was issued under a section of the Iowa Code that mandates the chief justice to appoint one of the other justices to take over under those circumstances.

Justice Wiggins will serve as acting chief justice until the current vacancy on the court is filled and a chief justice is selected by the fully constituted court.

That chief justice will serve until the next statutorily required vote is taken at the first meeting of the supreme court in 2021.