NO TRIAL DATE YET IN HOTEL MURDER/ARSON CASE

THE TRIAL OF A SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER AND STARTING A HOTEL FIRE IN SIOUX CITY IN JANUARY HAS BEEN DELAYED AGAIN UNTIL SOME TIME NEXT YEAR.

29-YEAR-OLD JORDAN HENRY IS CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF 40-YEAR-OLD ELIZABETH BOCKHOLT OF HINTON AT A SIOUX CITY HOTEL.

HENRY’S ATTORNEY, BILLY OYADARE, REQUESTED ANOTHER DELAY IN THE CASE AT A COURT HEARING THURSDAY, SAYING HE STILL HADN’T RECEIVED A REPORT FROM AN EXPERT HE WAS INTENDING TO USE IN HENRY’S DEFENSE.

WOODBURY COUNTY PROSECUTOR MARK CAMPBELL OBJECTED TO THE DELAY BECAUSE THAT MEANT THE TRIAL WOULD NOT TAKE PLACE WITHIN A YEAR OF THE ALLEGED CRIME, AND THAT HE HAD AROUND 50 WITNESSES TO SCHEDULE.

JORDAN HENRY AGREED TO WAIVE HIS RIGHT TO A SPEEDY TRIAL.

PROSECUTOR CAMPBELL IS ALSO CONCERNED THAT THE DEFENSE ISN’T REVEALING THE NATURE OF THE EXPERT REPORT THEY ARE WAITING FOR, AND THAT SOME WITNESSES MAY FORGET DETAILS OF THE CASE BECAUSE OF THE MANY MONTHS DELAY IN GETTING THE CASE TO TRIAL.

JUDGE STEVEN ANDREASEN GAVE THE DEFENSE A JANUARY 10TH DEADLINE TO GET THEIR EXPERT REPORT SUBMITTED, AND WILL HOLD ANOTHER STATUS HEARING UPDATE AFTER THAT.