HOLT TO RESUME TEACHING AT DENISON HIGH SCHOOL

Crystal Holt will return to teaching at Denison High School in the near future.

Denison School Superintendent Mike Pardun released a statement Thursday that the school district had completed their investigation into the use of a derogatory term by the teacher during a Government class at the high school.

Holt was placed on administrative leave following complaints by students and parents.

Pardun says the investigation determined that the teacher had no malicious intent in using the word.

He says it is clear that the situation has significantly impacted the educational environment of the district.

The district says it will work with Holt to implement necessary changes in order to transition her back into the classroom and address the concerns of all involved.

That includes implementing a High School Cultural Advisory Committee, equally comprised of students, teacher leaders, and school administration.

Pardun added that as a district they understand the significance of this situation, and regrets the impact this has had on students, families, faculty, the district and community.