FIREFIGHTERS PAY TRIBUTE TO LATE REMSEN CHIEF

Firefighters, EMT’s and friends from around the area paid their last respects Thursday to Remsen Fire Chief Kevin Ortmann at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen.

The 40-year-old Ortmann died Sunday from brain cancer.

During the funeral services, Le Mars Fire Chief Dave Schipper, who is also the president of the Iowa Association of Fire Chiefs, followed tradition by ringing the bell acknowledging the death of a firefighter.

Ortmann’s casket was loaded on to an old fire truck as the funeral procession consisted of a long series of fire trucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles.

At the cemetery, Le Mars Fire and Rescue had its aerial truck with the extended ladder flying a large American flag above the proceedings.

Photos by Dennis Morrice