THUNE SAYS JUDGES ARE BEING CONFIRMED DESPITE DEMOCRATIC OBSTRUCTION EFFORTS

U.S. Senator John Thune says the Senate is confirming appellate court judges at a swift pace, despite opposition from the Democratic party.

The South Dakota Republican spoke on the senate floor Wednesday:

Thune says it’s an outstanding number when you consider that Democrats have made confirming the judges as difficult as they possibly can:

Thune says after that Democrats have repeatedly turned around and voted for the very same judges they obstructed:

Thune says the senate is putting judges on the bench with a real respect for the law and the Constitution and a commitment to applying the law as it is written.

He says cases are to be decided based on what the law says, not on what a particular judge feels.