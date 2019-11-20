THUNE SAYS JUDGES ARE BEING CONFIRMED DESPITE DEMOCRATIC OBSTRUCTION EFFORTS

U.S. Senator John Thune says the Senate is confirming appellate court judges at a swift pace, despite opposition from the Democratic party.
The South Dakota Republican spoke on the senate floor Wednesday:
OC……..presidential administrations. :17
Thune says it’s an outstanding number when you consider that Democrats have made confirming the judges as difficult as they possibly can:
OC……….subjected to cloture votes. :29
Thune says after that Democrats have repeatedly turned around and voted for the very same judges they obstructed:
OC………by voice vote. :21
Thune says the senate is putting judges on the bench with a real respect for the law and the Constitution and a commitment to applying the law as it is written.
He says cases are to be decided based on what the law says, not on what a particular judge feels.