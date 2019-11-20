METEOR STORM TO OCCUR THURSDAY NIGHT IN EASTERN SKY

If the skies are clear, meteors will be very visible in the eastern skies over the midwest on Thursday night.

Dr. Todd Young, Physics and Astronomy Professor at Wayne State College in Nebraska, says a brief meteor storm will take place beginning at 10:30pm where you can see quite a sky show:

Meteors are debris left behind by comets and Dr. Young says this storm is from an unknown comet that probably hasn’t been seen for over 500 years.

It is suspected to be the debris of a long period comet from the Oort Cloud that surrounds the solar system.

Young says the meteor storm will be visible low to the the horizon, so viewers will want to be up high and away from city lights:

The meteor storm is expected to be short lived, lasting only 15 to 45 minutes.

