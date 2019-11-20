DENISON RESIDENTS SPEAK OUT IN SUPPORT OF HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER

Many Denison residents spoke out in support Tuesday night of high school teacher Crystal Holt, who’s been placed on leave after using a racial slur in a class discussion.

Current students who attended the crowded school board meeting told how much Holt has helped them, while former student Monica Lara said Holt went to the authorities for her after she was sexually abused by a teacher.

Lara said she felt “attacked and alone.”

The school board heard comments about Holt from more than 20 people as it investigates the situation.

Another supporter, Rhonda McGregor says she’s known Holt for 12 years.

Some students at Denison High staged a walk-out on Tuesday, demanding an outside investigation of diversity at the school — and that Holt be fired.

