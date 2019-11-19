SOUTH DAKOTA LAUNCHES ANTI-METH CAMPAIGN WITH QUIRKY TITLE

Governor Kristi Noem says South Dakota’s meth crisis is, “growing at an alarming rate.”

To combat the issue, the governor announced the launch of South Dakota’s “largest, most aggressive anti-meth campaign.”

The “Meth. We’re On It” campaign aims to bring awareness to those affected by addiction, while connecting community members who want to combat the issue locally.

Noem says the numbers point out just how big this problem is:

The governor says the meth crisis is, “filling jails and prisons, clogging court systems and destroying people and their families.”

Noem says, “this is our problem, and together, we need to get on it,”

The state has implemented meth task forces in Minnehaha and Pennington Counties.

The two areas accounted for the majority of the state’s 2,242 arrests in the first eight months of 2019.

South Dakota’s new anti-meth campaign featuring people of different ages and races saying “Meth. I’m on it” is prompting online guffaws.

The nearly half-million-dollar campaign to increase awareness of South Dakota’s methamphetamine epidemic includes a new TV ad, billboards, posters and a website.

The campaign’s motto is superimposed over the state outline.

One Twitter user posted: “Surprising anti-meth campaign in South Dakota. With the theme ‘Meth. I’m on it,’ what could go wrong?”

A Minneapolis marketing agency created the campaign.

South Dakota’s Department of Social Services paid the agency nearly $449,000 this fall, according to the state’s finances website.