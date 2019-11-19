IOWA JOBLESS RATE TICKS UPWARD

The state unemployment rate inched up slightly in October, as the workforce expanded.

Iowa Workforce Development Deputy Director, Ryan West, says it’s a unique situation.

He says the change in the labor force was the biggest factor in the slight rise in unemployment.

West isn’t exactly sure where the influx into the labor force came from.

The unemployment rate had been at two-point-five percent for three months before this slight move up — and prior to that it held at two-point-four percent for 12 months.

West says the biggest concern still remains finding enough workers to fill available jobs.