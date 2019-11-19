DENISON STUDENTS PROTEST TEACHER’S USE OF RACIAL SLUR IN CLASS

Students from Denison High School walked out of class at 10am Tuesday in protest of a recent incident at the school involving teacher Crystal Holt’s use of the “n” word in a class.

More than 75 students wearing red and black gathered around the Wall of Pride monument in front of the school holding up posters and signs and chanting.

OC………want justice (4X) :06

Holt, who has taught since 1996, says her use of the word was not a racial slur as it was not directed at an individual, but was being used to teach and help people understand the seriousness of racism in a capital punishment case.

Denison High School Senior Joel Bonilla spoke during the protest as he held up a signed petition:

OC………this belief” ;13

Denison School Superintendent Mike Pardon says they are working on an internal investigation and until it is finished he cannot comment any further.

Bonilla called for a full evaluation from an outside organization of all issues related to diversity in the school.

OC…….in this school” :22

Law enforcement along with other school administration were present to monitor the protest.

The protest lasted approximately 35 minutes before the students headed back to class.

KDSN/Radio Iowa/KMEG all contributed to this story