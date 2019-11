A SEGMENT OF SIOUX CITY’S DOWNTOWN SKYWALK SYSTEM IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED AFTER A GARBAGE TRUCK STRUCK THE BOTTOM OF IT.

CITY OFFICIALS SAY A GILL HAULING TRUCK WAS EMPTYING A DUMPSTER ON PIERCE STREET NEAR THE MARTIN APARTMENTS WHEN THE LIFT STRUCK THE BOTTOM OF THE SKYWALK BETWEEN 4TH AND 5TH STREETS AROUND 6AM MONDAY.

THE CITY CLOSED OFF THAT SEGMENT OF THE SKYWALK TO PEDESTRIAN TRAFFIC UNTIL INSPECTORS COULD CERTIFY THAT IT WAS SAFE TO USE.