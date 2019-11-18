LIGHT UP WOODBURY COUNTY EFFORT TO REPLACE FLOOD DAMAGED DECORATIONS

Many families in Hornick and other parts of Woodbury County lost belongings including Christmas decorations because of the spring floods.

That’s led Woodbury County’s Emergency Management and other groups to launch “Light Up Woodbury County”.

From now through December 5th, people can donate new holiday decorations such as lights, wreaths, ornaments and stockings.

Donation boxes are located at WinnaVegas, the Woodbury County Courthouse, Siouxland District Health, Lowe’s and Sioux City’s Police and Fire Headquarters.

Boxes are also be located at city hall offices in most Woodbury County towns.

On Saturday, December 7th, those who wish to receive donations can pick them up at the Town Hall in Hornick beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Recipients must bring their FEMA ID number and proof of address to get the decorations.

Photo courtesy CBS