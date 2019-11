ELEMENTARY STUDENTS HELP WITH LOCAL FOOD DRIVES

STUDENTS AT TWO SIOUX CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS COMBINED TO COLLECT OVER 13,000 FOOD ITEMS TO HELP LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS HELP THOSE IN NEED.

NODLAND SCHOOL STUDENTS PRESENTED OVER 7000 ITEMS TO THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY FOOD PANTRY.

SCHOOL SPOKESPERSON CANDY BOOE-KASS SAYS NODLAND HAS CONDUCTED A FOOD DRIVE FOR 15 YEARS:

OC……….IT’S ALSO THEIR CHARACTER. :11

A FIRST GRADE CLASS COLLECTED THE MOST ITEMS, SO THEY EARNED A PIZZA PARTY.

DIRECTOR JEAN LOGAN OF THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY SAYS THE ITEMS ARE NEEDED FOR THEIR FOOD PANTRY, WHICH IS OPEN 40 HOURS PER WEEK:

OC……….THAT NEED ASSISTANCE. :23

SUNNYSIDE ELEMENTARY COLLECTED OVER 6000 FOOD ITEMS.

THEIR FOOD WILL BENEFIT THE SUPPLY CLOSETS AT EAST, NORTH AND WEST HIGH SCHOOLS.