DENISON TEACHER DEFENDS USE OF RACIAL SLUR IN CLASSROOM

A Denison High School teacher is defending herself after being placed on administrative leave following student complaints that she used the “n” word in the classroom.

Crystal Holt says she had divided students into juries, to discuss a court case involving the death penalty, and they were making poster boards about the case.

Holt says there appeared to be no issue that day with the discussion, but the next day the dean of students asked her to speak with another class that had taken issue with her decision to use that word.

Holt says her use of the word was not a racial slur.

Despite her explanation, a group of students are planning a protest Tuesday morning to call for Holt’s firing.

The school’s superintendent posted a statement on Facebook saying the district is conducting an internal investigation.

Holt spoke with a reporter at Denison’s KDSN radio station and was asked if the use of that word outside of an academic setting would be appropriate.

Holt’s husband is State Representative Steven Holt, a Republican who in 2018 tabled a bill in the legislature that would have restored the death penalty in Iowa.

Denison’s superintendent — in a statement posted on Facebook — said the district takes the issue of racism “extremely seriously and regret and apologize for any impact” this classroom incident may have had.