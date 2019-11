CITY COUNCIL PASSES 2ND READING OF ANIMAL CODE REVISIONS

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL HAS PASSED THE SECOND OF THREE READINGS OF REVISIONS TO THE ANIMAL CONTROL PART OF THE CITY CODE.

AMENDMENTS WERE MADE TO DEFINITIONS OF HIGH RISK, AT LARGE AND VICIOUS PETS.

ASSISTANT CITY ATTORNEY CALEB CHRISTOFFERSON SAYS THERE WILL ALSO BE A NEW REQUIREMENT REGARDING MANDATORY LEASHES:

OC………THIS WILL CHANGE THAT. ;08

AN AMENDMENT TO CHANGE LICENSING FEES WAS APPROVED TO BE $15 PER YEAR FOR NEUTERED DOGS AND CATS WITH UNNEUTERED CATS AT $31 ANNUALLY AND UNNEUTERED DOGS AT $50 A YEAR.

A THIRD READING WILL TAKE PLACE NEXT MONDAY ALONG WITH THE FINAL READING OF THE ORDINANCE REPEALING THE “PIT BULLS PROHIBITED” CHAPTER OF THE SIOUX CITY MUNICIPAL CODE.