BEHRENS TO BECOME CITY ART CENTER DIRECTOR

THE DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER IS RETIRING AT THE END OF THIS YEAR, AND HIS SUCCESSOR IS A FAMILY FACE TO ART CENTER PATRONS.

AL HARRIS-FERNANDEZ, THE CURRENT DIRECTOR, TOLD THE CITY COUNCIL MONDAY THAT THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OFFERED THE POSITION TO TODD BEHRENS, WHO HAS BEEN THE ART CENTER’S CURATOR FOR THE LAST TEN YEARS.

BEHRENS TOLD THE COUNCIL HE WAS HAPPY TO ACCEPT THE PROMOTION:

BEHRENS ALSO PAID TRIBUTE TO HARRIS-FERNANDEZ AND HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

BEHRENS TAKES OVER AS THE ART CENTER DIRECTOR ON JANUARY 4TH.