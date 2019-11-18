ANDREW ROBERTS – LEADERSHIP IN WAR: Essential Lessons from Those Who Made History

Author: Andrew Roberts

Book: LEADERSHIP IN WAR: Essential Lessons from Those Who Made History

Publishing: Viking (October 29, 2019)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

A comparison of nine leaders who led their nations through the greatest wars the world has ever seen and whose unique strengths–and weaknesses–shaped the course of human history, from the bestselling, award-winning author of Churchill and Napoleon

Taking us from the French Revolution to the Cold War, Andrew Roberts presents a bracingly honest and deeply insightful look at nine major figures in modern history: Napoleon Bonaparte, Horatio Nelson, Winston Churchill, Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, George C. Marshall, Charles de Gaulle, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Margaret Thatcher.

Each of these leaders fundamentally shaped the outcome of the war in which their nation was embroiled. Is war leadership unique, or did these leaders have something in common, traits and techniques that transcend time and place and can be applied to the essential nature of conflict?

Meticulously researched and compellingly written, Leadership in War presents readers with fresh, complex portraits of leaders who approached war with different tactics and weapons, but with the common goal of success in the face of battle. Both inspiring and cautionary, these portraits offer important lessons on leadership in times of struggle, unease, and discord. With his trademark verve and incisive observation, Roberts reveals the qualities that doom even the most promising leaders to failure, as well as the traits that lead to victory.