FIRE DAMAGES LE MARS APARTMENT BUILDING

FIRE DAMAGED A LE MARS APARTMENT BUILDING SATURDAY AFTERNOON.

LE MARS FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER SAYS UNITS WERE DISPATCHED TO 425 6TH STREET SOUTHEAST AROUND 3:30PM:

OC……ROOF LINE. :14

SCHIPPER SAYS THE FIRE CAUSED AN ESTIMATED $2000 IN DAMAGE TO THE BUILDING:

OC………INTO THAT APARTMENT. ;22

THE CHIEF SAYS IMPROPER DISPOSAL OF SMOKING MATERIALS WAS DETERMINED TO BE THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE:

OC…………A LID PREFERABLY. ;15

THE RESIDENTS WERE ALL ABLE TO RETURN TO THE BUILDING AND SPEND SATURDAY NIGHT IN THEIR APARTMENTS.