SOUTH SIOUX ANIMAL HOSPITAL TO EXPAND

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S ANIMAL HOSPITAL WILL SOON BE MOVING TO A BIGGER FACILITY.

A GROUNDBREAKING WAS HELD FRIDAY FOR A NEW VETERINARY CLINIC ON COLLEGE DRIVE BEHIND THE SOUTH SIOUX WAL-MART.

DR. BROOKE GILBERT SAYS THERE WAS A NEED TO EXPAND THE BUSINESS TO BIGGER QUARTERS:

OC……….THAT NEXT STEP. :16

THE CURRENT HOSPITAL SERVES AROUND 11,000 CLIENTS AND WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL THE NEW 4400 SQUARE FOOT FACILITY IS BUILT:

OC………FOR US. :10

MAYOR ROD KOCH SAYS THE SOUTH SIOUX ANIMAL HOSPITAL IS THE FIRST BUSINESS TO BUILD IN THE OPEN AREA NEAR WAL-MART:

OC……..OPEN FOR BUSINESS. ;12

THE NEW CLINIC WILL OPEN SOMETIME NEXT MAY.